American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Splunk worth $85,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $74,560,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $73,786,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

