American Century Companies Inc. Sells 20,193 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Kornit Digital worth $79,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

