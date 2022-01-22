American Century Companies Inc. Sells 553,406 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $58,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

