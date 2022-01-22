American Century Companies Inc. Sells 664,200 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,200 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 10.35% of Entravision Communications worth $62,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

