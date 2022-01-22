American Century Companies Inc. Sells 71,420 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of R1 RCM worth $79,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

