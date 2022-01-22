American Century Companies Inc. Sells 84,949 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,949 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of UDR worth $78,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.