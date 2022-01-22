American Century Companies Inc. Sells 999,076 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,076 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.78% of Encompass Health worth $58,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

