American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $74,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.02 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

