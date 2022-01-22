American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 440.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

