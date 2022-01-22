American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as low as C$3.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 266,193 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOT.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.01.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

