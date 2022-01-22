American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 3.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.07% of American Water Works worth $941,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 910,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

