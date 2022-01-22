AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.46. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

