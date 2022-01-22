AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,269 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

