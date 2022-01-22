AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AME stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

