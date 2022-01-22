Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

