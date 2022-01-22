Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,824 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
