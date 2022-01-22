Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.