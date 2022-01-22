Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

