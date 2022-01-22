Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 14.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.