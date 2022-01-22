Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.99 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.