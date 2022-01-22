Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.21). Callaway Golf posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 2,135,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

