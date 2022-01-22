Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

