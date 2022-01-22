Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.74. General Electric posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of GE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. 8,077,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,275. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

