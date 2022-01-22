Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.25. 4,228,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

