Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 499,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,706. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

