Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,447,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

