Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $31.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $130.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

