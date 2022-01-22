Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

