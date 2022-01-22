Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 4,365,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,915. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

