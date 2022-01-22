Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $24.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.49 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.