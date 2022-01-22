Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

