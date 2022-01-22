Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,211. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.