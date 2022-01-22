Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.50 EPS

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.