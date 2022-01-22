Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.