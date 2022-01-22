Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $23.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.69 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $92.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.71 billion to $104.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

