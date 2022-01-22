Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. CME Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.91. 2,261,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

