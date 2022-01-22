Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Conn’s by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

