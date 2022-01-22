Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.21). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

