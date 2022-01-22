Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Funko reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

FNKO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. 534,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,146. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $831.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

