Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $90.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.42 million and the lowest is $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $304.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.78 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NYSE HT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.