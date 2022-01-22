Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of LC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,964. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LendingClub by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.