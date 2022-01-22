Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $3.01 EPS

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $3.00. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.62. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.