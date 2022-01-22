Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,949. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $134.08 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

