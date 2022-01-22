Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

