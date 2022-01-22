Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce sales of $60.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $189.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

