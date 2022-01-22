Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

