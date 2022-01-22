Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

