Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,696,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 778,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,599. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

