Analyzing Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

66.8% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 27.70% 168.02% 31.02% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $899.60 million 3.71 $212.62 million $4.97 8.50 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

