Analyzing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Banc of California alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Banc of California.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00% Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 4.09 $12.57 million $1.26 16.02 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 5.20 $60.12 million $5.99 15.39

Nicolet Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Banc of California on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.