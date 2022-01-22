Analyzing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 7.26% 20.44% 10.04% Accenture 11.54% 30.42% 14.36%

This table compares Concentrix and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.59 $164.81 million $7.69 22.09 Accenture $50.53 billion 4.20 $5.91 billion $9.61 34.93

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentrix pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Accenture is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concentrix and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accenture 0 7 18 0 2.72

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $389.03, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Concentrix on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

