Analyzing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get APA alerts:

This table compares APA and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.47 -$4.86 billion $1.50 20.07 Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.48 -$593.21 million $2.34 17.22

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for APA and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 10 1 2.67 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

APA presently has a consensus price target of $34.15, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $45.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than APA.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. APA pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.73, meaning that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matador Resources beats APA on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.